Suns' Cameron Johnson: Out again Tuesday
Johnson (illness) won't play Tuesday against Portland, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
Johnson has been battling an illness since early March, and it'll keep him out of his third straight matchup. His next chance to return comes Saturday in Dallas.
