Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Cavaliers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson hasn't played since Nov. 4 due to right knee surgery. He's reportedly participating in drills but has yet to advance to non-contact work, which suggests he'll remain sidelined for at least a few more games. However, the Suns are content handling his status on a game-by-game basis, so Johnson's next chance to suit up will come Friday against Miami.