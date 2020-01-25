Suns' Cameron Johnson: Out at least another week
Johnson (quadriceps) will be re-evaluated in a week and remains without a timetable for a return, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
A bruised quad has kept Johnson out over the past four games, and it doesn't appear that he'll be returning soon. More information on a timetable may emerge once the medical staff gets another look in about a week.
