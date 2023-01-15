Johnson (knee) took part in Sunday's practice and will remain out Monday against the Grizzlies, but appears to be close to a return, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reported Friday that Johnson expects to return to action shortly after the Suns conclude their road trip with Monday's game in Memphis. The 26-year-old has been sidelined since Nov. 4 after recovering surgery to address a torn meniscus in his right knee, but he recently resumed participating in full practices and may need to turn in only a few more workouts before the Suns feel comfortable with him from a conditioning standpoint. He could be a candidate to return to the lineup for the start of the Suns' homestand Thursday against the Nets, though he may be under a minutes limit if he gets cleared for that game.