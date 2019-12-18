Suns' Cameron Johnson: Out Tuesday
Johnson (hip) won't play Tuesday against the Clippers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
As expected, Johnson will miss Tuesday's game due to hip soreness, and it will mark his third absence of the year. Extra minutes could be available for Frank Kaminsky, Mikal Bridges and other wings.
