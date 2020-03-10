Suns' Cameron Johnson: Out two more weeks
Johnson has been diagnosed with mononucleosis and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson will miss two more weeks while on the mend from illness, which will equate to at least five more contests. He could be ready to return near the end of March in a best-case scenario.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...