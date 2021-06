Johnson was ruled out for Wednesday's Game 6 against the Clippers with a non-COVID-19 illness.

It's a big loss at the last minute for Phoenix, as Johnson has been a key contributor off the bench. He's averaged 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.6 minutes through the first five games of the series. Torrey Craig and Dario Saric could see increased run off the bench in his absence.