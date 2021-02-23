Johnson totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes in a victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday.

After failing to make a three for the first time this season Saturday, Johnson bounced back making all three of his attempts from distance Monday. The forward made one of his triples in the first half before hitting two in the third quarter to help propel the Suns to a big lead heading into the fourth. Johnson has improved in his second season, averaging more points, rebounds and assists per game.