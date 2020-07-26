Johnson tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's 117-103 scrimmage loss to the Celtics in Orlando.

Johnson's minutes got an increase after Dario Saric left with an injury, but Johnson's role was likely to expand anyway. Kelly Oubre's status for bubble play remains up in the air, and it's entirely possible that the Suns will be without his services. While Mikal Bridges should continue to hold down duties in the corner, Oubre's absence leaves a big hole to fill, and Johnson is ideally positioned to take on more work, especially if Saric is out for more than a game or two.