Johnson scored 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 20 minutes in Friday's win over the Pistons.

Johnson was moved out of the starting lineup for the first time in nine games, posting his lowest minute total since Jan. 11. However, he seemingly found it easier to gain a role on the second unit, as he put up 10 shots from the field for only the third time in his last 10 contests. Despite the demotion, Johnson remains an effective shooter as he's made at least one three-pointer in all 22 games this season.