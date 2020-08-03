Johnson scored 19 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out four assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over the Mavericks.

Johnson has made back-to-back starts and has looked surprisingly efficient in both games, notching 31 points, 15 rebounds and six assists combined while making five of his 11 three-point attempts. Dario Saric continues to work his way back from a minor injury, but the fact that Johnson logged 40 minutes in a close game as this one suggests he might remain in the starting lineup moving forward.