Suns' Cameron Johnson: Probable Monday
Johnson is probable for Monday's game against Portland with left hip soreness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson appears to have sustained a minor hip injury in Saturday's game against San Antonio. Considering he was able to play 33 minutes, barring any setbacks, he should take the court against the Trail Blazers.
