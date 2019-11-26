Play

Johnson (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game agaisnt the Wizards, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson has played through knee soreness over the last couple games and appears likely to do so again Wednesday. The 23-year-old has struggled in those two contests with only nine points (3-15 FG, 3-10 3PT), three rebounds and one assist.

More News
Our Latest Stories