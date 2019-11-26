Suns' Cameron Johnson: Probable Wednesday
Johnson (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game agaisnt the Wizards, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Johnson has played through knee soreness over the last couple games and appears likely to do so again Wednesday. The 23-year-old has struggled in those two contests with only nine points (3-15 FG, 3-10 3PT), three rebounds and one assist.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...