Suns' Cameron Johnson: Puts up 15 points off bench
Johnson tallied 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Suns' 138-112 win over the Nets.
The Suns were leading by 26 points entering the fourth quarter, so Johnson and many of the team's other depth players were able to pick up more run than usual. The blowout nature of the contest allowed the rookie to turn in the most productive outing of his young career, but Johnson will likely struggle to reach 20 minutes most nights unless coach Monty Williams elects to excise Frank Kaminsky and/or Mikal Bridges from the rotation.
