Johnson posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one blocked shot across 18 minutes in Friday's 140-103 victory over Phoenix.

Johnson entered the contest having averaged just 5.4 points on 41.2 percent shooting over his past seven games, but he broke through Friday with his highest scoring effort since Feb. 7. The second-year forward is posting per-game averages of 9.6 points, 3.2 boards and 2.0 three-pointers overall this season.