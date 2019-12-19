Suns' Cameron Johnson: Questionable for Friday
Johnson (hip) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Joe reports.
Johnson is still dealing with some hip soreness and could miss a second straight game as a result. Prior to missing Tuesday's game, Johnson compiled averages of 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes through the first eight games of the month.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.