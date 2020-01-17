Suns' Cameron Johnson: Questionable Saturday
Johnson is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics with a quadriceps bruise, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson logged 23 minutes in Thursday's game against the Knicks, but he evidently came away a bit banged up. His status is up in the air heading into Saturday's matchup.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...