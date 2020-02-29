Suns' Cameron Johnson: Questionable to return
Johnson is considered questionable to return to Friday's matchup with the Suns after sustaining an upper body injury, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson took a hard fall and had to exit the contest. He underwent X-rays before being deemed questionable to return. If he is unable to come back, his next chance to play will be Saturday against the Warriors.
