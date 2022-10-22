Johnson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.
An absence from Johnson would leave the Suns thin at forward. More minutes could be in store for Damion Lee, Torrey Craig and Landry Shamet (hip).
