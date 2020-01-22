Suns' Cameron Johnson: Questionable Wednesday
Johnson (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson sat out the last two games with a bruised right quad, but he may be able to retake the court Wednesday. The 23-year-old averaged 24 minutes in the previous two games before the injury, which were his highest minutes totals since Dec. 27.
