Johnson (quadriceps) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Johnson sat out the last two games with a bruised right quad, but he may be able to retake the court Wednesday. The 23-year-old averaged 24 minutes in the previous two games before the injury, which were his highest minutes totals since Dec. 27.

