Suns' Cameron Johnson: Questionable with illness
Johnson is battling an illness and is questionable for Monday's game versus the Hornets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson played only 13 minutes Friday against Dallas -- his lowest minutes total since Nov. 4 -- but it's unclear when he started dealing with the illness. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 19.2 minutes through 16 games.
