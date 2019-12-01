Johnson is battling an illness and is questionable for Monday's game versus the Hornets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.

Johnson played only 13 minutes Friday against Dallas -- his lowest minutes total since Nov. 4 -- but it's unclear when he started dealing with the illness. The 23-year-old is averaging 8.9 points and 2.9 rebounds in 19.2 minutes through 16 games.