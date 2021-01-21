Johnson amassed just eight points (3-9 FG, 2-7 3Pt)three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 109-103 victory over the Rockets.

Johnson remained in the starting lineup for the Suns but once again failed to make the most of his opportunities. His night was salvaged by three combined defensive stats, something that he is going to have to improve if he is to take his game to the next level. The playing time has been encouraging and it does feel as though an improved performance is just over the horizon.