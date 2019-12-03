Suns' Cameron Johnson: Quiet in limited minutes
Johnson had four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 11 minutes during Monday's 109-104 win over the Hornets.
Johnson was able to give it a go despite dealing with an illness. However, he wasn't much of a factor. Apart from his production and efficiency in the three-point shooting department, the rookie wing simply isn't that useful outside of deeper leagues.
