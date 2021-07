Johnson (illness) is healthy ahead of the NBA Finals, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson sat out the series-clinching Game 6 against the Clippers due to an illness, but he's feeling better and will be good to go for the Finals. In the playoffs, the second-year shooter is averaging 8.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 20.4 minutes while making 45.1 percent of his 3.4 three-point attempts per game.