Suns' Cameron Johnson: Ready to roll
Johnson (illness) has been cleared to play Monday against Charlotte, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson was listed as questionable leading up to tipoff, but the team has since given him the green light. He's averaging 9.7 points and 2.9 rebounds over his last seven contests off the bench.
