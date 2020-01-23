Suns' Cameron Johnson: Remains out Friday
Johnson (quad) will not play Friday against the Spurs, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Johnson is set to miss a fourth straight game as he recovers from a bruised right quad. Per Gina Mizell of The Athletic, the hope is that Johnson will be able to return before the end of the team's road trip (Tuesday in Dallas).
