Johnson (knee) is out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Johnson hasn't stepped on the hardwood since Nov. 4, and it was recently reported he was participating in drills and not in contact work, so he still has a lot of hurdles to go through before returning to the court. His next chance to play will come Wednesday on the road against the Cavaliers, but it wouldn't be shocking if he has to miss a few more games before being cleared to return.