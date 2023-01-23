Johnson will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Johnson missed a stretch of 37 games from Nov. 5 through mid-January while battling a torn meniscus, but he made his long-awaited return Thursday against the Nets. While Johnson was held out of Saturday night's win over the Pacers, he'll be back in the starting lineup Sunday for the first time since Nov. 4. Johnson will likely require a few more games to work back up to speed, but he should eventually return to being a strong source of made three-pointers.