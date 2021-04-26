Johnson will come off the bench in Monday's game against the Knicks.
Johnson had started the last two games with Jae Crowder (ankle) and Dario Saric (rest) sidelined, but he was unable to take full advantage. In those two games, he managed just 17 total points on 21 field-goal attempts.
