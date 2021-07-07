Johnson registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 win over the Bucks.

Johnson missed the series-clinching Game 6 against the Clippers due to an illness, but he returned by scoring in double figures for the fifth time in his last six contests. The 6-foot-8 forward was considered one of the best shooters in the 2019 Draft, but he has transformed into an all-around player. After the Bucks cut the deficit to single-digits late in the fourth quarter, the North Carolina product stood his ground on a charging Giannis Antetokounmpo and came away with a steal. With Dario Saric's status uncertain after leaving Game 1 in the first quarter with a knee injury, Johnson may see extended minutes in Game 2.