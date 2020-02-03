Suns' Cameron Johnson: Ruled out Monday
Johnson (quadriceps) won't play in Monday's game against the Nets, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports.
Johnson's streak of absences will extend to a 10th-straight contest. He's without a firm timetable for return at this point and will continue to be assessed on a day-to-day basis.
