Johnson has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Warriors due to health and safety protocols, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Johnson had appeared in every game over the first half of the season, but he'll miss the team's final game before the All-Star break due to the league's COVID-19 protocols. Abdel Nader and Dario Saric could see increased run in his absence. It's not yet clear whether Johnson will be able to return March 11 against the Trail Blazers.