Suns' Cameron Johnson: Ruled out Wednesday
Johnson (quadriceps) will not play Wednesday against the Pacers, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.
As expected, Johnson will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a bruised right quad. His next chance to play comes Friday in San Antonio.
