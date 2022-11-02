Johnson accumulated 29 points (10-17 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 victory over the Timberwolves.

Deandre Ayton's (ankle) injury shuffled up the lineup last week and thrust Johnson into a starting role. While Bismack Biyombo has filled Ayton's gap, Johnson has absorbed the frontcourt production, adding a dimension Ayton doesn't have. Johnson's floor-stretching, long-range jumper is one of the best facets of his game, and he used it to full advantage with seven threes in the victory.