Suns' Cameron Johnson: Scoreless in return
Johnson was held scoreless in 14 minutes in Friday night's win over Houston.
Phoenix blew the doors off of the Rockets, but Johnson wasn't much of a contributor, as he missed all six of his field goal attempts, five of which came from beyond the arc. Nonetheless, it was good to see the rookie back on the floor after he missed the previous 10 games.
