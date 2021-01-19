Johnson scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt) to go with four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 23 minutes in a 108-104 loss to Memphis on Monday.

The forward saw his first start since the Orlando bubble where the 24-year-old was a starter in each of Phoenix's final eight games. Despite starting for Jae Crowder, Johnson was replaced by Crowder in the closing rotation at the 5:30 mark in the fourth quarter, entering for defensive purposes with just 3.3 seconds remaining. Johnson has scored in double digits in four of his last five outings, taking a nice jump in scoring while averaging 12.4 points per game this season.