Johnson had 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two steals in Sunday's Game 1 win over the Clippers.

After a fairly quiet Western Conference Semifinals against Denver (19 total points in four games), Johnson broke out with his highest-scoring game of the postseason in 24 minutes off the bench. For the most part, Johnson's fantasy value is derived from his three-point shooting, but he's quietly racked up at least one steal in eight consecutive games.