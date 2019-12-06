Suns' Cameron Johnson: Scores 18 in 31 minutes
Johnson registered 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime win against the Pelicans.
Johnson splashed in four threes for the third time in the last nine games and also matched career highs in scoring and rebounding. After combining for just six points across 24 minutes in recent games versus the Mavericks and Hornets, Johnson has since combined for 30 points in 56 minutes during the last two bouts.
