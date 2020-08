Johnson had 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Monday's win over the Thunder.

The rookie became a full-time starter when bubble play began, and he's been incredibly solid in that role, posting at least 12 points in five of the Suns' six games. Johnson has also drained multiple three-pointers four times.