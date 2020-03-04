Suns' Cameron Johnson: Scores 21 off bench
Johnson recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Toronto.
Fueled by 13 three-point attempts, Johnson managed to eclipse 20 points for the first time this year. While he wasn't the most efficient, Tuesday's outing indicated a step in the right direction for the 23-year-old, who's struggled to establish himself on the offensive end the entire season. That said, until he's able to string together several similar performances, there are likely better options than Johnson in the majority of formats.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...