Johnson recorded 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Toronto.

Fueled by 13 three-point attempts, Johnson managed to eclipse 20 points for the first time this year. While he wasn't the most efficient, Tuesday's outing indicated a step in the right direction for the 23-year-old, who's struggled to establish himself on the offensive end the entire season. That said, until he's able to string together several similar performances, there are likely better options than Johnson in the majority of formats.