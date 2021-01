Johnson finished with eight points (3-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three boards, one assist, and one steal in 22 minutes of a 112-107 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

Johnson lead the Suns bench in minutes in the contest, as he's now played at least 20 minutes in six-of-seven games this season. He's primarily shot from deep, which drags down his field goal percentage. He'll face the Raptors on Wednesday.