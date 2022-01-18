Johnson recorded eight points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Monday's 121-107 victory over San Antonio.

Johnson had missed each of the Suns' previous three contests with an ankle injury, but he was able to log 20 minutes in his return Monday. The third-year forward started seven of eight contests prior to his injury, and he performed well over that stretch, averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 three-pointers per game. He'll likely remain on the bench moving forward, however, with Jae Crowder back to manning the starting power-forward spot.