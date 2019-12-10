Suns' Cameron Johnson: Scores in double digits
Johnson had 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3PT), five rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-109 win over Minnesota.
Johnson continues to come off the bench for the Suns, but he has seen a marked increase on his playing time -- logging over 20 minutes in each of his last four appearances -- but he has responded with three double-digit scoring performances over that span. He is not going to crack the starting unit barring an injury or a suspension, but he has been productive in recent games and will aim to extend this run of form Wednesday at home against the Grizzlies.
