Johnson had 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3PT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 26 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 120-116 loss at the Kings.

Johnson has seen his role grow of late, as he has played 20 or more minutes in each of Phoenix's last five contests -- the 2019 first-round pick has responded with double-digit scoring in four of those games. He should continue to see a healthy amount of playing time ahead of Thursday's matchup at home against the Pelicans.