Johnson (thumb) wasn't wearing a brace on his right hand during Wednesday's practice, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Johnson was wearing a bulky brace on his right hand to protect a thumb sprain he suffered at the beginning of preseason action. He was quickly ruled out for the rest of the team's exhibitions due to the injury, but there wasn't much concern regarding his availability for the start of the regular season. The sharpshooter is still brandishing a light wrap on his thumb, but he's certainly trending in the right direction and appears on track to suit up for the Suns' season opener against the Mavericks on Oct. 19.