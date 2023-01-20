Johnson closed with 19 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 22 minutes during Thursday's 117-112 victory over Brooklyn.

Johnson played just 22 minutes off the bench and yet had an immediate impact in his return from injury. It's fair to say his return couldn't have gone any better, with managers certainly getting more than they expected. He will remain on a minute restriction for at least a few more games, although based on this performance, he appears good to go, and can be activated across all formats.