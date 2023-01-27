Johnson logged 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds and one block across 33 minutes during Thursday's 99-95 loss to the Mavericks.

Johnson has scored at least 20 points while shining from beyond the arc for the second game in a row, and he kept the momentum going after putting up 24 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt) in Tuesday's win over the Hornets. Johnson has made just four appearances since missing more than two months due to a nagging knee injury, but he has scored at least 19 points in three of those contests, and while he's bound to regress at some point, he's certainly making his presence felt on the offensive end of the court.