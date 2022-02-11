Johnson finished with 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals across 26 minutes Thursday in the Suns' 131-107 win over the Bucks.

Johnson is valued mainly for his stellar shooting from the perimeter, but he delivered what was probably the game's biggest highlight in the form of a thunderous dunk with four seconds remaining in the third quarter to give the Suns a 20-point lead and send the Phoenix crowd into a frenzy. The slam dunk punctuated an excellent all-around outing for Johnson, who had delivered a pair of clunkers in the Suns' previous two contests. Though Thursday's performance was encouraging to see, Johnson may still be best viewed as a streamer for three-pointers since he won't have a clear path to a consistent 25-plus-minute role with Jae Crowder healthy and the newly acquired Torrey Craig expected to join the rotation at forward.