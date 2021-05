Johnson produced just two points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), three steals and two rebounds in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 135-103 loss to the Hawks.

Johnson was ice cold from the field as the Suns capitulated against the Hawks. Despite being presented with a path to minutes, Johnson has failed to deliver anything more than disappointment thus far this season. Barring a change in fortunes, Johnson seems destined to spend the remainder of the season on the waiver wire.