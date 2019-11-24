Johnson (knee) finished with three points (1-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes Saturday in the Suns' 100-98 win over the Timberwolves.

Johnson was listed as probable heading into the contest due to a sore knee, so he was never at much jeopardy of missing the game. The rookie did suffer through one of his worst outings of the season, however, finishing with his fewest points in any game since Nov. 4. He should continue to stick in a 20-to-25-minute role for the foreseeable future, providing most of his fantasy value with his three-point production.